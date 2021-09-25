Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 12-18

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 12-18.
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A
Broad Street Burger Company, 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 90.50/A
Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 91.50/A
Domino’s Pizza #8806, 608-F Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A
Famous Toastery, 134 Mooresville Commons Way, Suite H, Mooresville, 95/A
Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A
Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Suite N, Mooresville, 91/A
Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 98/A
La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 1015 W. Front St., Statesville, 90/A
Lancaster’s BBQ, 515 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Logan’s Roadhouse #208, 1071 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 93/A
Maya Restaurant, 1525-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A
McAlister’s Deli #1278, 601 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
McDonald’s #27908, 107 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Meadows Italiano, 823 Oakridge Farm Highway, Suite A, Mooresville, 98/A
Pasta Amore, 240 W. Broad St., Statesville, 90/A
Peking Chinese Restaurant, 244 W. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 N. Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 93/A
Randy’s BBQ, 213 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A
Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A
S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House Kitchen, 1325 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Sauza’s Mexican Restaurant, 835-C Williamson Road, Mooresville, 93/A
Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Road, Statesville, 97/A
Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 116 W. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A
The Greenbriar Grill, 308 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 94/A
Wendy’s #797630, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 96.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.