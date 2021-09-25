 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 12-18
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 12-18

9-26 restaurant inspections
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 12-18.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A

Broad Street Burger Company, 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A

China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 90.50/A

Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 91.50/A

Domino’s Pizza #8806, 608-F Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A

Famous Toastery, 134 Mooresville Commons Way, Suite H, Mooresville, 95/A

Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A

Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Suite N, Mooresville, 91/A

Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 98/A

La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 1015 W. Front St., Statesville, 90/A

Lancaster’s BBQ, 515 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Logan’s Roadhouse #208, 1071 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 93/A

Maya Restaurant, 1525-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A

McAlister’s Deli #1278, 601 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A

McDonald’s #27908, 107 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Meadows Italiano, 823 Oakridge Farm Highway, Suite A, Mooresville, 98/A

Pasta Amore, 240 W. Broad St., Statesville, 90/A

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 244 W. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 N. Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 93/A

Randy’s BBQ, 213 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A

Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A

S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House Kitchen, 1325 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Sauza’s Mexican Restaurant, 835-C Williamson Road, Mooresville, 93/A

Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Road, Statesville, 97/A

Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 116 W. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A

The Greenbriar Grill, 308 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 94/A

Wendy’s #797630, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 96.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

