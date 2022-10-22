 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 9-15

  • 0
10-23 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 9-15.

Buffalo Wild Wings #427, 479 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Burritos & Ribs Mexican Grill, 628 S. Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A

Cook Out Restaurant #46 Statesville, 177 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95/A

Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Highway, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Eddie’s On Lake Norman, 643 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Food Lion #2206 Deli, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Food Lion #2206 Meat & Seafood, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98/A

Food Lion #2206 Produce, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 97/A

People are also reading…

Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 96/A

Julia’s Talley House, 305 Main St., Troutman, 94/A

Lake Norman Butchery, 356 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite B1, Mooresville, 96/A

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, 97/A

Lowe’s Foods 241 Meat & Seafood, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Nasim’s Kabab, 115-A Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Philly King Xpress, 969 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97/A

Quality Mart #50, 907 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 97/A

Scratch Kitchen, 138 Village View Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 96/A

Subway #27863, 125 A Trade Court, Mooresville, 94/A

Thai Thai Café, 260 S. Main St., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Waffle House #796, 111 Days Inn Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A

What-A-Burger #11, 210 S. Main St., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A

Zaxby’s #1026, 169 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert