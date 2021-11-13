 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

7-Eleven #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A

7-Eleven #36075A, 1460 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 95/A

Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A

Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Cats Restaurant, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 99/A

China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 91/A

Defined Coffee, 500 N. Main St., Building #1, Suite 112, Mooresville, 98.50/A

DMart #9, 1346 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, 96/A

El Reposo, 150 E. Water St., Statesville, 94/A

Fujisan Sushi #2528, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Gunter’s Wing Shack, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 95.50/A

Isy Bell’s Café, 1043 N. Main St., Mooresville, 94.50/A

Jersey Mike’s Subs #3043, 647 Brawley School Road, Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A

Monsoon Grill and Sushi, 235 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 95/A

Patisserie #2, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 406, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Pizza Hut #35596, 1333-C Shearers Road, Mooresville, 95/A

Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Quiktrip #1008, 161 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 688A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Trane Technologies Building E Cafeteria, 800 Beaty St., Davidson, 98.50/A

Wendy’s 21, 361 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

