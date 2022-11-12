Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 93/A
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Food Lion #2138 Produce 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A
Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village Drive Suite 103, Mooresville, 94/A
Hurley Catering, 331 Alcove Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 99/A
Jimmy John’s #3796, 183 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Koong Thai, 3446 E. Broad St., Statesville, 90/A
Marco’s Pizza, 631 Brawley School Road, Unit 400, Mooresville, 93/A
MOD Pizza, 657 Brawley School Road, Suite B, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Pizza Hut 35586, 116 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Shiki #10, 1929 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.