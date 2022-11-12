 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

  • 0
11-13 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 93/A

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A

Food Lion #2138 Produce 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A

Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village Drive Suite 103, Mooresville, 94/A

Hurley Catering, 331 Alcove Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 99/A

Jimmy John’s #3796, 183 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A

Koong Thai, 3446 E. Broad St., Statesville, 90/A

Marco’s Pizza, 631 Brawley School Road, Unit 400, Mooresville, 93/A

People are also reading…

MOD Pizza, 657 Brawley School Road, Suite B, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Pizza Hut 35586, 116 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A

Shiki #10, 1929 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert