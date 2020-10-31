 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 18-24
Restaurant inspections

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 18-24.

Bojangles #2035, 3103 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, 94.50/A

Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 94/A

Chili’s—Mooresville, 603 River Hwy., Mooresville, 93.50/A

Chili’s—Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 97/A

Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Dr., Statesville, 93/A

El Reposo, 150 E. Water St., Statesville, 94.50/A

Groucho’s Deli of Statesville, 101 West Broad St., Statesville, 99/A

Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 94.50/A

Jersey Mike’s Subs #3171, 252-H Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 96.50/A

Johnny Bruscos #524, 108 Argus Lane, Suite C, Mooresville, 98.50/A

La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Hwy., Mooresville, 94/A

Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Dr., Statesville, 95.50/A

McDonald’s #24736, 497 River Hwy., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A

Sheetz #405, 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 98.50/A

The 1st RX Grill, 837 North Center St., Statesville, 98/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

