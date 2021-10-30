Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 17-23

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 17-23.
Alino Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St., Suite 401, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Arby’s Arg #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A
Big Bite’z Grill II, 843 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., Mooresville, 95/A
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 643 River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Chopstix, 925 Davie Ave., Statesville, 94.50/A
D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 92.50/A
D’Laney’s Sports Bar and Grill, 114 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
Debbie’s Snack Bar Union Grove, 1499 Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94/A
East Coast Wings and Grill, 1875 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A
Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 1243 Tonewood St., Statesville, 97/A
Food Lion #2206 Deli, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Good Deal Food Mart, 1924 Newton Drive, Statesville, 91.50/A
Hooters of Lake Norman, 132 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 19, Mooresville, 95/A
IHOP #3367, 476 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A
Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Katana Kitchen, 134 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 95/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #845002, 1005 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 90.50/A
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Little Market Basket, 1504 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 93.50/A
McDonald’s #32812, 1090 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 94/A
Panera Bread 4999, 574 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A
Phifer’s Hot Wings and BBQ, 1023 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 89/B
Phoenix, 482-B River Highway, Mooresville, 92/A
Sonic #4725, 128 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Southern Treats DBA Full Belly Deli, 104 S. Main St., Troutman, 98/A
Sub Express-Stvl, 126 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
Wendy’s #77, 570 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.