Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 16-22

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 16-22.
Alino Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St., Suite 401, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Arby’s 5136, 1826 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden, 500 S. Main St., Suite 300, Mooresville, 99/A
Big Bite’Z Grill II, 843 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 94/A
Bojangles #398, 160 Turnersburg Road, Statesville, 94.50/A
Burrito Loco, 391 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92/A
Chick-Fil-A of Statesville, 228 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 99.50/A
D & D Express #17, 1504 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
Dairi-O, 920 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Fusion Bowl, 126 Mooresville Common Way, Suite 1, Mooresville, 93/A
Gunter’s Family Kitchen, 1499 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 95.50/A
Harris Teeter #99 Meat/Seafood, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
Hooters of Lake Norman, 132 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
Ingle’s #150 Produce, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 98.50/A
Karen’s Kitchen, 1025 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 98/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #845001, 1102 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96.50/A
Little Caesars #60, 1644 E. Broad St., Statesville, 94/A
Love’s Travel Stop #497, 229 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 95/A
N & T’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 721 Sullivan Road, 93.50/A
Panera Bread 2966, 964 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Sheetz #621, 1532 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, 99.50/A
Statesville Auto Auction, 145 Auction Lane, Statesville, 96/A
Village Inn Pizza, 539M E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Village Inn Pizza Parlor, 1503 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 98/A
Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Wingz on Wheelz, 201 Wooten St., Statesville, 100/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.