Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 8-14

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 8-14.
Lowe’s Building B Café, 1000 Lowes Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Support Local Journalism
Rocky River BP, 1327 Shearers Rd., Mooresville, 95/A
Sabor Latin Street Grill, 279 Williamson Rd., Suite G, Mooresville, 90/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.