Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 6-12

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 6-12.
Atria of Lake Norman Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Dr., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 East Plaza Dr., Ste N, Mooresville, 94/A
Support Local Journalism
Lowe’s Foods 241 Deli, 125 Center Square Dr., Mooresville, 99/A
Pizza Box, 5135 Taylorsville Hwy., Stony Point, 81.50/B
Subway #18385, 1460 West Memorial Hwy., Union Grove, 93/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.