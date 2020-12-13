 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 29-Dec. 5
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

12-13 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville, 95.50/A

Food Lion #2206 Deli, 1088 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, 99/A

Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, 100/A

Havana 33, 637 Williamson Rd., Ste 100, Mooresville, 90/A

Sun Up Café, 120 Langtree Village Dr., Ste 107, Mooresville, 91/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

