Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

12-11 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

7-Eleven, #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A

7-Eleven #41345, 234 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A

Bojangles #2035, 107 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A

Chili’s-Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A

Fast Phil’s #7, 309 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 98/A

Food Lion #552 Deli, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A

Food Lion #552 Produce, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A

Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 100/A

Lake Mountain Coffee, 110 W. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 224 W. Broad St., Statesville, 93/A

Richard’s Coffee Shop, 165 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97/A

S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House Kitchen, 1325 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 97/A

Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 688A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 95/A

Springhill Suites Restaurant, 121 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 99/A

Sub Express-Stvl, 126 W. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A

Sushi @ The Lake Too, 690 Suite F, Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Wal-Mart #1662 Deli/Bakery, 1116 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 98/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

