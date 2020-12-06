Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 22-28

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 22-28.
Circle K #2720172, 354 South Main St., Mooresville, 93.50/A
Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score or less than 70 percent.
