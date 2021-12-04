Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 21-27

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 21-27.
China Garden III, 111 W. Church St., Troutman, 97/A
Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Davis Medical Center Kitchen, Morrison Management Specialist, 218 Old Mocksville Road, 95/A
Domino’s Pizza #4480, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant, 108 Landson Drive, Suite A, Statesville, 93.50/A
Famous Toastery, 170 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98/A
Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A
Jeffrey’s, 117 Trade Court, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Ledbetter’s Grill, 1136 Barkley Road, Statesville, 92.50/A
McDonald’s #4740, 109 Limerick Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Pink Tea Room, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 99/A
Rice Fun, 690-C Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Sabor Latin Street Grill, 279 Williamson Road, Suite G, Mooresville, 96/A
Tim’s Table, 133 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant, 3442-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 93/A
Walmart Neighborhood Market 4431, 966 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, 98.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.