Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 13-19

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 13-19.
American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 99/A
Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A
Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Circle K #2720172, 354 S. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A
Comfort Inn & Suites, 1214 Greenland Drive, Statesville, 96.50/A
Courtyard Statesville/Mooresville Lake Norman, 1530 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 98/A
D Mart #10, 152 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
Domino’s Pizza, #8806, 608-F Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #336996, 241 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A
Eagles Bar & Grill, 233 Broken Arrow Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #2633 Produce, 2187 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #2633 Deli/Bakery, 2187 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 98.50/A
Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 100/A
Holiday Inn Express, 939 Carolina Ave. N., Statesville, 98/A
Ingle’s Starbucks #55096, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 99.50/A
Jersey Mike’s Subs #3043, 647 Brawley School Road, Suite 100, Mooresville, 96/A
McDonald’s #12149, 975 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 99/A
Phils Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 94/A
Soft Touch Dairy Bar, 905 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 90/A
Starbucks #8765, 489 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
Starbucks #53855, 187-A Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Tropical Smoothie Café #114, 647 Brawley School Road, Suite 102, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Village Tap House, 128-D Argus Lane, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Waffle House #197, 706 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 94.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.