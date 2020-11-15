Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 1-7

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 1-7.
Jay Bee’s, 320 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Pasta Amore, 240 West Broad St., Statesville, 93/A
Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 688A Bluefield Rd., Mooresville, 97/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
