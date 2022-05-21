 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 8-14

  • 0
5-22 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 8-14.

Aloft Mooresville, 109 Alcove Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Clean Juice #1006, 120 Marketplace Ave., Suite C, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Domino’s Pizza #8806, 608-F Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 97/A

Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 90.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert