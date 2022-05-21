Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 8-14

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 8-14.
Aloft Mooresville, 109 Alcove Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Clean Juice #1006, 120 Marketplace Ave., Suite C, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Domino’s Pizza #8806, 608-F Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 97/A
Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 90.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.