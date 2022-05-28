 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 15-21

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 15-21.

Joel’s Asian Grill, 110 Marketplace Ave., Suite A, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Pink Tea Room, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

