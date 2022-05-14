 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 1-7

  • 0
5-15 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 1-7.

Charcoal Bar and Grill, 1215 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 93.50/A

Chopstix, 925 Davie Ave., Statesville, 97/A

D’Laney’s Sports Bar and Grill, 114 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A

Shang Hai Kingdom Buffet, 1642 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50A

Shoals Saloon and Grille, 1098 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 87.50/B

Yami Restaurant, 1098 Brawley School Road, Suite 108, Mooresville, 93.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clerk of Courts candidates share their views

Clerk of Courts candidates share their views

The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Clerk of Courts with a series of questions about their background, experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert