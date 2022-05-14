Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 1-7

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 1-7.
Charcoal Bar and Grill, 1215 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 93.50/A
Chopstix, 925 Davie Ave., Statesville, 97/A
D’Laney’s Sports Bar and Grill, 114 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
Shang Hai Kingdom Buffet, 1642 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50A
Shoals Saloon and Grille, 1098 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 87.50/B
Yami Restaurant, 1098 Brawley School Road, Suite 108, Mooresville, 93.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.