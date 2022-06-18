 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 5-11

  • 0
6-19 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 5-11.

1812 Hitching Post, 2463 Turnersburg Highway, Harmony, 99/A

Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Highway, Mooresville, 92.50/A

Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 94/A

Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Food Service, 130 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A

I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 90.50/A

Kick Back Jack’s, 123 Ervin Road, Mooresville, 90/A

Tim’s Table, 133 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A

People are also reading…

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wealthy dad acquitted in final trial of college admissions bribery scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert