Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 5-11

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 5-11.
1812 Hitching Post, 2463 Turnersburg Highway, Harmony, 99/A
Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Highway, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 94/A
Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Food Service, 130 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A
I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 90.50/A
Kick Back Jack’s, 123 Ervin Road, Mooresville, 90/A
Tim’s Table, 133 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.