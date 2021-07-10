Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 27-July 3

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 27-July 3.
Ali’s Bistro, 216 W. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
Comfort Inn & Suites, 1214 Greenland Dr., Statesville, 93.50/A
Heavenly Hoagie, 516-4 River Hwy., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Ingle’s #150 Deli, 722 Sullivan, Statesville, 91/A
K Craft Beer and Wine, 858 B Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, 100/A
McAlister’s Deli #1278, 601 River Hwy., Mooresville, 95/A
Spring Hill Suites Restaurant, 121 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 98/A
Starbucks #8765, 489 River Hwy., Mooresville, 98/A
Townplace Suites Breakfast, 139 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 97.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.