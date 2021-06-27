Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 13-19

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 13-19.
Apps & Taps, 155 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 92/A
El Cerro Reyes, 655 Brawley School Rd., Suite 101, Mooresville
96.50/A
Jet’s Pizza, 123-D Trade Court, Mooresville, 92/A
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 279 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, 96/A
Lake Norman Catering LLC, 1178-H River Hwy., Mooresville, 100/A
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Rd., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Quiktrip #1008, 161 West Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 96/A
Sebastiano’s, 862-101 Brawley School Rd., Suite 101, Mooresville, 94/A
Tony’s Pizza, 688 F Bluefield Rd., Mooresville, 94/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.