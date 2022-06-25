 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 12-18

6-26 restaurant insepctions
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 12-18.

Burger Barn, 1431 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94/A

Chili’s-Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Domino’s #8911, 1357 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Food Lion #552 Deli, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A

Food Lion #552 Produce, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 99/A

Jeffrey’s, 117 Trade Court, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Kentucky Fried Chicken #G135962, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

McDonald’s #32812, 1090 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 465 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90.50/A

Table 31, 130 Landing Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 95/A

Tru By Hilton Foodservice, 117 Alcove Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Waffle House #197, 706 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 93.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

