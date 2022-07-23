Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 7-16

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 7-16.
3 Reyes, 247-B E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 90/A
BJ’s Deli #118, 141 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Carolina Gourmet, 128 Overhill Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Chili’s – Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A
Chip’s Café, 1876 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94/A
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 643 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Chipotle Mexican Grill #4141, 210 Turnersburg Highway, Suite A, Statesville, 98/A
Firehouse Subs, 489-C River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Food Lion #1317 Deli/Bakery, 3474 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Food Lion #1317 Produce, 3474 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Food Lion #1411 Deli, 1737-C Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 99/A
Food Lion #1411 Produce, 1737 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 99/A
Grand Oak Pavilion (La-Tea-Da’s Catering & Events), 601 Williams St., Mooresville, 99/A
Hardee’s #1506278, 1203 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 93/A
J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Lowe’s Building B Café, 1000 Lowes Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Lowe’s Foods 241 Deli, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Metro Bistro at Home Run Market #19, 2878 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, 100/A
Mi Amiche, 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite 3, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Palm Berries, 510 River Highway, Suite 15A, Mooresville, 100/A
Patisserie Bakery Café, 627 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Pic Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 88/B
Pisces Sushi Bar and Lounge, 591-A River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Pizza Hut #317489, 123 Julian Place, Troutman, 97.50/A
Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 688A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Sonic #4725, 128 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 94/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.