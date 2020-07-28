Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 5-18

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 5-18.
7-Eleven #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Chick-fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Chili’s – Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Chip’s Café, 1876 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 92/A
Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 94/A
Colombian Bakery, 226 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
D’Laney’s Sports Bar and Grill, 114 W. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A
Dixie’s Fish & Chicken, 504 N. Main St., Troutman, 92/A
Domino’s #5558, 1837-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
Dunkin Donuts #354780, 1723 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #336996, 214 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #342371, 651 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Hungry Howie’s #638, 1725-B E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Ingle’s #150 Produce, 720 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 99.50/A
Ingle’s Starbuck’s #55096, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 99.50/A
Jin-Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1333A Shearers Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
K & W Cafeteria, 1175 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 93/A
Lake Mountain Coffee, 110 W. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A
McDonald’s #5757, 3203 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 92.50/A
Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 92.50/A
Olde Towne Sweets, 107 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Papa Johns #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A
Pizza Hut #317478, 123 Julian Place, Troutman, 98/A
Poke Bros., 510 River Highway, Suite 17, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 98.50/A
Publix Produce #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A
Rene’s Sweet Treats, 694 Brawley School Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Soft Touch Dairy Bar, 905 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 96/A
Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A
Sports Page Food & Spirits, 128-D Argus Lane, Mooresville, 96/A
Sub Express-Stvl, 126 W. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 116 W. Broad St., Statesville, 94.50/A
Village Inn Pizza #2, 3233 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Zaika Indian Cuisine, 119 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 93/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
