Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 4-17
Restaurant inspections

7-25 restaurant inspections
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 4-17.

Bojangles #403, 275 Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 94.50/A

Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Hwy., Mooresville, 94/A

Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 97.50/A

Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Dr., Mooresville, 95/A

Edible Arrangements, 638-F River Hwy., Mooresville, 97/A

Lakewood Golf Club, 273 Old Airport Rd., Statesville, 98/A

Richard’s Coffee Shop, 165 N. Main St., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Taco Bell #4863, 172 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 97/50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

