Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 26-Aug. 1

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 26-Aug. 1.
Big Tiny’s BBQ, 179 North Main St., Mooresville, 99/A
Bristol Café, 110 Court St., Statesville, 92.50/A
Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 93/A
Food Lion #2138 Produce, 1650 East Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Gunter’s In The Grove, 1684 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94.50/A
Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 H Town Center Dr., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Harris Teeter #99 Meat/Seafood, 134 H Town Center Dr., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Harris Teeter #99 Produce, 134 H Town Center Dr., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Katana Kitchen, 134 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 94/A
Kick Back Jack’s, 123 Ervin Rd., Mooresville, 95/A
Little Caesars #59, 1644 East Broad St., Statesville, 91/A
Marty’s Pub & Grill, 211 West Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
McDonald’s #36261, 229 Mocksville Highway, Suite B, Statesville, 97.50/A
Pic Nik’s, 510 River Hwy., Suite 13, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Sakura, 1737 Wilkesboro Highway, Suite I, Statesville, 96.50/A
Starbucks #9363, 1501 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Starbucks – Harris Teeter #99, 134-H Towne Center Dr., Mooresville, 99/A
Subway #27863, 125 A Trade Court, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Sumo Shack, 235 Medical Park Rd., Ste. 102, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Taqueria Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 1525 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, 96.50/A
Tim’s Table, 133 North Main St., Mooresville, 100/A
Trackside Restaurant, 233 South Broad St., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Zaxby’s, 288 West Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 96/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
