Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 25-31
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 25-31.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 94/A

Bojangles #437, 1612 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A

Caruso’s Fine Italian Dining, 631 Brawley School Rd., Suite 404, Mooresville, 96/A

Cozumel, 246 Signal Hill Dr., Statesville, 93/A

Domino’s #8993, 265-D Main St., Troutman, 92.50/A

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #336996, 241 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 97.50/A

El Veracruz Mexican Restaurant #2, 761 N. Main St., Mooresville, 93.50/A

Food Lion #2138 Produce, 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.50/A

Food Lion #2206 Meat & Seafood, 1088 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Food Lion #2206 Produce, 1088 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, 99/A

Food Lion #552 Deli, 608 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 98/A

Food Lion #552 Produce, 608 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 99/A

Food Lion #64 Produce, 947 Davie Ave., Statesville, 99/A

Fujisan Sushi #2528, 529 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, 100/A

Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 94/A

Kat’s Patch, 629 N. Main St., Troutman, 88/B

Love’s Travel Stop #497, 229 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, 95/A

Palm Berries, 510 River Hwy., Suite 15A, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Patisserie Bakery Café, 627 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95.50/A

Pisces Sushi Bar and Lounge, 591-A River Hwy., Mooresville, 87/B

Quiktrip #1009, 680 River Hwy., Mooresville, 97/A

Shiki #10, 1929 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A

Subway #27863, 125 A Trade Court, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Subway #54340, 1098-G Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, 94/A

Taco Bell #9585, 101 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96/A

Taco Bell #32180, 1047 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, 97.50/A

Terrabella Lake Norman – Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Dr., Mooresville, 93/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

