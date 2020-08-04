Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 19-25

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 19-25.
220 Café, 220 South Center St., Statesville, 98.50/A
Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Rd., Statesville, 97.50/A
Bi-Lo #420 Produce, 1909 East Broad St., Statesville, 100/A
Bi-Lo #420 Deli-Bakery, 1909 East Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Broad Street Bistro, 216 West Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Dominos Pizza #8806, 608-F Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 96.50/A
Dunkin Donuts 357532, 1007 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 98.50/A
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Hwy., Mooresville, 97/A
Good Deal Food Mart, 1924 Newton Dr., Statesville, 87/B
Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, 98.50/A
Harris Teeter #274 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Harris Teeter #274 Meat/Seafood, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 98/A
Harris Teeter #274 Produce, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 99/A
Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Hwy., Suite 19, Mooresville, 97/A
Nasim’s Kabab, 115-A Mecklynn Rd., Mooresville, 98/A
Pasta Amore, 240 West Broad St., Statesville, 90.50/A
Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 North Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 95/A
Southern Treats DBA Full Belly Deli, 104 S. Main St., Troutman, 98/A
Starbucks-Harris Teeter #274, 118 Argus Lane, Mooresville, 100/A
Statesville Auto Auction, 145 Auction Lane, Statesville, 97/A
Subway #22823, 1923 East Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Subway #37776, 1247 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A
Taco Bell #4863, 172 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Dr., Statesville, 92/A
Wingz on Wheelz, 201 Wooten St., Statesville, 97.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.