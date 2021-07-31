Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 18-24

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 18-24.
55 Prime, 128 Overhill Dr., Ste 101, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Big Tiny’s BBQ, 179 North Main St., Mooresville, 98/A
BJ’s Deli #118, 141 Gallery Center Dr., Mooresville, 98/A
Buckos 546 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 92/A
Cantina 1511, 120 Marketplace Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 95/A
Clean Juice #1006, 120 Marketplace Ave., Suite C, Mooresville, 97/A
Dairy Queen #272489, 131 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 96/A
Eagles Bar & Grill, 233 Broken Arrow Dr., Statesville, 96/A
Food Lion #1411 Deli, 1737-C Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 98.50/A
Food Lion #1411 Produce, 1737 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 99/A
Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 96/A
Food Lion #2528 Produce, 529 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 99/A
Food Lion #2633 Deli/Bakery, 2187 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, 97/A
Jeffrey’s, 117 Trade Court, Mooresville, 93/A
Long Island Bagels, 539-N East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 81.50/B
Outback Steakhouse #3471, 592 River Hwy., Mooresville, 98/A
Pho Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village View Dr., Suite 103, Mooresville, 93/A
Quality Mart #50, 907 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, 90/A
Sheetz #405, 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 99/A
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que #26, 328 W. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 93.50/A
Starbucks #53855, 187-A Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 98.50/A
Subway #22823, 1923 East Broad St., Statesville, 94/A
Subway #37776, 1247 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 95/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.