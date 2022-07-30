Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 17-23

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 17-23.
Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 89.50/B
Chick-Fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Circle K #2723948, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A
Costco #1333 Food Court, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 100/A
Costco #1333 Meat/Deli Department, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Dairy Queen #2724289, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A
Dairy Queen #42033 – Mooresville, 223 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Ichiban Hibachi Buffet, 124 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 92.50/A
People are also reading…
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Patisserie #2, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 406, Mooresville, 98/A
Phoenix, 482-B River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Publix #1519 Produce, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 100/A
Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Speedway #7979, 571 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Springhill Suites Restaurant, 121 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Subway #2551, 1525-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Taco Bell #32180, 1047 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 99/A
Wendy’s #797630, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97/A
Zaxby’s, 288 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.