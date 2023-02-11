North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
3 Reyes, 247-B E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
Apps & Taps, 155 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 91/A
Arby’s #7950, 110 Julian Place, Troutman, 97/A
BJ’s Deli #118, 141 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Bojangles #398, 160 Turnersburg Road, Statesville, 95/A
China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 94/A
Del Sur Fresh Mex & Cantina, 129 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 90.50/A
Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 93.50/A
Food Lion #2213 Deli, 516-10 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Food Lion #2213 Produce, 516 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
Harris Teeter #99 Meat/Seafood, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Harris Teeter #99 Produce, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 279 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Kabab N Grill, 123 Trade Court, Mooresville, 90.50/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #845001, 1102 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96.50/A
La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Mi Veracruz Mexican Restaurant, 761 N. Main St., Mooresville, 91.50/A
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits, 613 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Starbucks—Harris Teeter #99, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
The Greenbriar Grill, 308 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 98/A
Wendy’s #77, 570 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Wingz On Wheelz, 201 Wooten St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Zaxby’s #1026, 169 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.