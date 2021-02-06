Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 24-30

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 24-30.
Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Rd., Statesville, 99/A
Best Little Pizza In…, 653 N. Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A
Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., Mooresville, 92/A
D’Laney’s Sports Bar and Grill, 114 W. Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Hwy., Mooresville, 90.50/A
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Hwy., Mooresville, 98/A
Food Lion #2138 Produce, 1650 East Broad St., Statesville, 98.50/A
Karen’s Kitchen, 1025 Tomlin Mill Rd., Statesville, 97.50/A
Lake Mountain Coffee, 110 West Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 92.50/A
Pic Nik’s, 510 River Hwy., Suite 13, Mooresville, 93/A
Sub Express-Stvl, 126 W. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A
Subway #37776, 1247 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 94.50/A
Taco Bell #32180, 1047 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, 97/A
Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 96.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.