North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 22-28.
Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Chipotle Mexican Grill #4141, 210 Turnersburg Highway, Suite A, Statesville, 98/A
Culver’s of Mooresville, 388 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A
D’Laney’s Sports Bar and Grill, 114 W. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Dunkin Donuts #354780, 1723 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.50/A
Food Lion #1570 Deli, 835 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Food Lion #1570 Produce, 835 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Heavenly Hoagie, 516-4 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Lake Norman Grocery, 1208 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Lowe’s Building B Café, 1000 Lowes Blvd., Mooresville, 99/A
Lowe’s Foods 241 Deli, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Lowe’s Foods 241 Meat & Seafood, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Lowe’s Foods 241 Produce, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Marty’s Pub & Grill, 211 W. Broad St., Statesville, 94/A
Metro Bistro at Home Run Market #19, 2878 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, 97.50/A
Mezzaluna II, 115 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A
N & T’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 721 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 90/A
Randy’s BBQ, 213 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 97.50/A
Rice Fun, 690-C Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Sharpe’s Café and Catering, 107 Grose St., Harmony, 96.50/A
Taco Bell #27635, 1711 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Ultimate Bar & Grill, 455 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Vesuvio’s, 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96.5/A
Yami Restaurant, 1098 Brawley School Road, Suite 108, Mooresville, 94/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.