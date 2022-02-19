Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 6-12

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 6-12.
Bojangles #398, 160 Turnersburg Road, Statesville, 93/A
Captain’s Galley I, 5135 Taylorsville Highway, P.O. Box 246, Stony Point, 90/A
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 643 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A
D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Famous Toastery, 170 N. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A
Food Lion #701 Deli/Bakery, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 100/A
Food Lion #701 Produce, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 100/A
Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99/A
Gatherings Catering and Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90.50/A
Lunch Box Café, 2022 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 95.50/A
Maya Restaurant, 1525-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A
McDonalds #36261, 229 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 97/A
McDonalds #5757, 3203 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Drive, 96/A
Papa John’s, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Pizza Hut 35586, 116 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Publix Deli #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99/A
Shiki #3, 114 Venture Lane, Statesville, 97/A
The Greenbriar Grill, 308 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 96/A
Zaxby’s #1026, 169 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.