North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. Feb. 5-11.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 643 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A
Cook Out Restaurant #46 Statesville, 177 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
Dairi-O, 920 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A
Dixie’s Fish & Chicken, 504 N. Main St., Troutman, 96.50/A
Famous Toastery, 134 Mooresville Commons Way, Suite H, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #1317 Deli/Bakery, 3474 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #1317 Produce, 3473 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Food Lion #2206 Deli, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Food Lion #2206 Meat & Seafood, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Food Lion #2206 Produce, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Fusion Bowl, 126 Mooresville Common Way, Suite 1, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Joel’s Asian Grill, 110 Marketplace Ave., Suite A, Mooresville, 91/A
Karen’s Kitchen, 1025 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 94.50/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #845002, 1005 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A
Monsoon Grill and Sushi, 235 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Pic Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Poke Bros., 510 River Highway, Suite 17, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, 168-A Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 94.50/A
Publix Deli #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A
Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 241 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 94/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.