Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 13-19

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 13-19.
Arby’s No. 7950, 110 Julian Place, Troutman, 98/A
Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden, 500 S. Main St., Suite 300, Mooresville, 98/A
Circle K, 709 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Defined Coffee, 500 N. Main St., Building No. 1, Suite 112, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Dunkin Donuts 357532, 1007 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 99/A
Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A
GoPro Motorplex, 130 Motorplex Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 95/A
Kat’s Patch, 629 N. Main St., Troutman, 94/A
Koala-T-Katering, 119 Marshall Forest Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A
Langtree Market, 115-B Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 95/A
McDonald’s No. 32813, 1035 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 99/A
Metro Bistro at Home Run Market No. 19, 2878 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, 100/A
Nasim’s Kabab, 115-A Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Panera Bread 4999, 574 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
QuikTrip No. 1008, 161 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
Sauza’s Mexican Restaurant, 835-C Williamson Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Sheetz No. 524, 1023 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 100/A
Sonic No. 4725, 128 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 90/A
Taco Bell No. 4863, 172 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A
Tobo’s, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 21-22, Mooresville, 96/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.