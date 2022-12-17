Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 4-10

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 4-10.
Applebees #1099, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A
Arby’s #7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A
Burger King #712, 256 Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Carolina Gourmet, 128 Overhill Drive, Ste 101, Mooresville, 99/A
Circle K #2720784, 709 N. Main St., Mooresville, 94/A
Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A
D Mart #9, 1346 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Defined Coffee, 500 S. Main St., Building 1 Suite 112, Mooresville, 100/A
Dunkin Donuts #363062, 205 N. Main St., Troutman, 100/A
GoPro Motorplex, 130 Motorplex Drive, Mooresville, 100/A
I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 88/B
Jeffrey’s, 117 Trade Court, Mooresville, 93/A
Jet’s Pizza, 123-D Trade Court, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Kick Back Jack’s, 123 Ervin Road, Mooresville, 95/A
On Tap, 188 N. Main St., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Outback Steakhouse #3471, 592 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Papa John’s, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 92/A
Starbucks Coffee #13421, Mt. Mourne Springs, 245 Medical Park Road, Mooresville 99.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.