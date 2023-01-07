Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 25-31

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 25-31.
Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 98/A
Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
First Watch #637 Mooresville, 171 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Hampton Inn Statesville, 1508 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 97/A
Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Food Service, 130 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 97/A
Lakewood Golf Club, 273 Old Airport Road, Statesville, 97/A
McAlister’s Deli #1278, 601 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
McDonald’s #3258, 110 Signal Hill Road, Statesville, 96.50/A
Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Moyers Lakeside Eatery, 119 Landings Drive, Suite 104, Mooresville, 98/A
Table 31, 130 Landing Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 93/A
The Kitch Enterprises, 1178 H River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Wine Maestro, 690-A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 99/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.