Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 25-31

  • Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 25-31.

Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 98/A

Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

First Watch #637 Mooresville, 171 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97/A

Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

Hampton Inn Statesville, 1508 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 97/A

Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Food Service, 130 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 97/A

Lakewood Golf Club, 273 Old Airport Road, Statesville, 97/A

McAlister’s Deli #1278, 601 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A

McDonald’s #3258, 110 Signal Hill Road, Statesville, 96.50/A

Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A

Moyers Lakeside Eatery, 119 Landings Drive, Suite 104, Mooresville, 98/A

Table 31, 130 Landing Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 93/A

The Kitch Enterprises, 1178 H River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A

Wine Maestro, 690-A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 99/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

