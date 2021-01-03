 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 20-26
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 20-26

1-3 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 20-26.

Burger Barn, 1431 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 96/A

Chip’s Café, 1876 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94/A

Famous Toastery, 134 Mooresville Commons Way Ste H, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Food Lion #1317 Deli/Bakery, 3474 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A

Food Lion #552 Deli, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A

Jimmy John’s #3796, 183 Turnerburg Highway, Statesville, 94/A

Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A

Table 31, 130 Landing Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 96.50/A

The Original NY Bagels, 126 A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 90/A

Waffle House #197, 706 Sullivan Rd., Statesville, 95/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

