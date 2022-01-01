Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 19-25

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 19-25.
Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Comfort Inn & Suites, 1214 Greenland Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A
Fast Phil’s #7, 309 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 94/A
Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 90.50/A
Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 124 Meadow Hill Circle, Mooresville, 98/A
J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
Lancaster’s BBQ, 515 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Logan’s Roadhouse #208, 1071 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A
Marco’s Pizza, 202 E. Front St., Statesville, 95/A
Moyers Lakeside Eatery, 119 Landings Drive, Suite 104, Mooresville, 100/A
Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Salty Caper 2, 134A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Sauza’s Mexican Restaurant, 835-C Williamson Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Shang Hai Kingdom Buffet, 1642 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Uncle Milf’s Lake Norman Tavern, 1468 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.