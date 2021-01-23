Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 17-Jan. 16

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 27-Jan. 16.
7-Eleven #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 96.50/A
American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Dr., Statesville, 96/A
Arby’s 5136, 1826 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95.50/A
Chick-fil-A of Statesville, 228 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A
Cook Out Restaurant #46 Statesville, 177 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 93.50/A
Dunkin Donuts #354780, 1723 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, 93/A
Fast Phil’s #8, 1503 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 95/A
Food Lion #1317 Produce, 3473 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A
Harris Teeter #274 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Harris Teeter #99 Meat/Seafood, 134 H Town Center Dr., Mooresville, 97/A
Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134-H Town Center Dr., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Harris Teeter #99 Produce, 134-H Town Center Dr., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Hungry Howie’s #638, 1725-B E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Dr., Statesville, 94.50/A
Little Caesar’s Pizza #33, 1418 North Center St., Statesville, 91/A
Marco’s Pizza, 202 East Front St., Statesville, 94.50/A
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Rd., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Philly King Xpress LLC, 969 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A
Pink Tea Room, 557 Brookdale Dr., Statesville, 99/A
Sakura, 1737 Wilkesboro Hwy., Suite I, Statesville, 97.50/A
Sharpe’s Café and Catering, 107 Grose St., Harmony, 96.50/A
Sheetz #621, 1532 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, 100/A
Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Dr., Statesville, 93.50/A
Speedy Pies, 2157 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, 98.50/A
Starbucks – Harris Teeter #99, 134-H Town Center Dr., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Taco Bell #4863, 172 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 98/A
Village Inn Pizza Parlor, 1503 Cinema Dr., Statesville, 98.50/A
Wingz on Wheelz, 201 Wooten St., Statesville, 99.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.