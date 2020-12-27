Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 13-19

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 13-19.
Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Circle K #2723948, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 99/A
Dairy Queen #2724289, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A
Langtree Market, 115-B Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Novanta Pizzeria, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 93/A
Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Drive, Statesville, 92/A
Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Rice Fun, 690-C Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Subway #6378, 3211 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
The Black-Eye’d Pea Family Restaurant, 862 Brawley School Road, Suite 107, Mooresville, 96/A
Wal-Mart #1662 Deli/Bakery, 1116 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 96/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.