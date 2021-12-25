Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 12-18

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 12-18.
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97/A
Arby’s 5136, 1826 E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A
Bavarian Restaurant Kitchen, 275 N. Main St. F, Troutman, 98.50/A
Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Chick-Fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 91/A
Chip’s Café, 1876 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 90.50/A
Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A
Courtyard Statesville/Mooresville Lake Norman, 1530 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A
Cozumel, 246 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A
Dragon Golden Restaurant, 1529 E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A
Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Suite N, Mooresville, 85/B
Ingle’s #150 Deli, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 92.50/A
J’s Pizza and Subs, 3208 Taylorsville Highway, Suite A, Statesville, 94/A
Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1333 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 95.50/A
La Pelusa Mexican Restaurant, 2015 W. Front St., Statesville, 91/A
Lake Mountain Coffee, 110 W. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Olde Towne Sweets, 107 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.50/A
Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Pizza Hut #35581, 940-C Davie Ave., Statesville, 94/A
Taqueria Mi Tierrita, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Village Inn Pizza, 539M E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.