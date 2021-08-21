 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 8-14
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 8-14

8-22 restaurant inspections
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 8-14.

Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Chick-fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Eatabowl, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A

Food Lion #701 Deli/Bakery, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 98/A

Food Lion #701 Produce, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 98/A

Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99.50/A

Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 86/B

Hardee’s #1506278, 1203 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 94.50/A

Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Highway, Mooresville, 93.50/A

The Finish Line Restaurant, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 539-V E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Trackside Restaurant, 233 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 93/A

Ultimate Bar & Grill, 455 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A

Zaika Indian Cuisine, 119 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 85.50/B

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

