Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 8-14

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 8-14.
Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Chick-fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Eatabowl, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A
Food Lion #701 Deli/Bakery, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 98/A
Food Lion #701 Produce, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 98/A
Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99.50/A
Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 86/B
Hardee’s #1506278, 1203 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 94.50/A
Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Highway, Mooresville, 93.50/A
The Finish Line Restaurant, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 539-V E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Trackside Restaurant, 233 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 93/A
Ultimate Bar & Grill, 455 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A
Zaika Indian Cuisine, 119 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 85.50/B
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.