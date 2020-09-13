 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 30-Sept. 5
0 comments
top story

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
9-13 restaurants jpg
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

Broad Street Burger Company, 111 East Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Burger King #708, 1510 East Broad St., Statesville, 96/A

China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Hwy., Mooresville, 94/A

Food Lion #1411 Deli, 1737-C Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 96.50/A

Food Lion #1411 Produce, 1737 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 98.50/A

Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Food Lion #2528 Produce, 529 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Ingle’s #78 Deli, 3219 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, 96/A

Iron Grill, 125-B Trade Court, Mooresville, 96/A

Joel’s Asian Grill & Sushi Bar, 110-A Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, 91.50/A

Lancaster’s BBQ, 515 Rinehardt Rd., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Seven Eleven #36075A, 1460 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 92.50/A

Shiki #3, 114 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A

Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 90.50/A

Subway #797640, 1006 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, 95.50/A

The Finish Line Restaurant, 125 Morlake Dr., Mooresville, 95/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert