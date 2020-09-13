Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 30-Sept. 5.
Broad Street Burger Company, 111 East Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Burger King #708, 1510 East Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Hwy., Mooresville, 94/A
Food Lion #1411 Deli, 1737-C Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 96.50/A
Food Lion #1411 Produce, 1737 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 98.50/A
Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Food Lion #2528 Produce, 529 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Ingle’s #78 Deli, 3219 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, 96/A
Iron Grill, 125-B Trade Court, Mooresville, 96/A
Joel’s Asian Grill & Sushi Bar, 110-A Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, 91.50/A
Lancaster’s BBQ, 515 Rinehardt Rd., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Seven Eleven #36075A, 1460 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 92.50/A
Shiki #3, 114 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A
Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 90.50/A
Subway #797640, 1006 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, 95.50/A
The Finish Line Restaurant, 125 Morlake Dr., Mooresville, 95/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
