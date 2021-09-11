 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 29-Sept. 4.

Chip’s Café, 1876 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 93/A

Denny’s #7645, 378 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Dragon Golden Restaurant, 1529 E. Broad St., Statesville, 90.50/A

Food Lion #2684 Deli-Bakery, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Food Lion #2684 Produce, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Fujisan Sushi, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 100/A

I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 90.50/A

Ingle’s #78 Deli, 3219 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94/A

Langtree Market, 115-B Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 91.50/A

McDonald’s #5757, 3203 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Monsoon Grill and Sushi, 235 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 88.50/B

Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A

On Tap, 188 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97/A

Sabor Latin St. Grill, 279 Williamson Road, Suite G, Mooresville, 92/A

Sakura, 1737 Wilkesboro Highway, Suite I, Statesville, 98.50/A

Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92.50/A

Steak N Shake #649, 635 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Sun Up Café, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 90.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

