Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 22-28

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 22-28.
3 Reyes, 247-B E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A
Bojangles #883, 1046 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97/A
Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Domino’s #5558, 1837-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A
Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 97/A
El Primo, 1423 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 90/A
Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A
Firehouse Subs, 489-C River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 654-F River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Food Lion #2138 Deli, 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A
Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A
Koala T-Katering, 119 Marshall Forest Lane, Statesville, 94/A
La Pelusa Mexican Restaurant, 2015 W. Front St., Statesville, 90/A
Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 1841 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93/A
Marty’s Pub & Grill, 211 W. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A
Patisserie #2, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 406, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Phoenix, 482-B River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Pic Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 93/A
Pizza Hut 35586, 116 Norman Station, Mooresville, 96/A
Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Publix #1519 Produce, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 100/A
Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Sheetz #621, 1532 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, 100/A
Starbucks & Deli @ Target, 594 River Highway, 98.50/A
Subway #797640, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 96.50/A
Subway #25394, 150 S. Main St., Troutman, 97.50/A
Subway #2551, 1525-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A
Taqueria Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 1525 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 92/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.