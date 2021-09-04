 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 22-28
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 22-28

9-5 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 22-28.

3 Reyes, 247-B E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A

American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A

Bojangles #883, 1046 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97/A

Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Domino’s #5558, 1837-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A

Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 97/A

El Primo, 1423 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 90/A

Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A

Firehouse Subs, 489-C River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 654-F River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A

Food Lion #2138 Deli, 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A

J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A

Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Koala T-Katering, 119 Marshall Forest Lane, Statesville, 94/A

La Pelusa Mexican Restaurant, 2015 W. Front St., Statesville, 90/A

Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 1841 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93/A

Marty’s Pub & Grill, 211 W. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A

Patisserie #2, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 406, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Phoenix, 482-B River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Pic Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 93/A

Pizza Hut 35586, 116 Norman Station, Mooresville, 96/A

Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Publix #1519 Produce, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 100/A

Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Sheetz #621, 1532 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, 100/A

Starbucks & Deli @ Target, 594 River Highway, 98.50/A

Subway #797640, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 96.50/A

Subway #25394, 150 S. Main St., Troutman, 97.50/A

Subway #2551, 1525-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A

Taqueria Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 1525 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 92/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

