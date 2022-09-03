 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 21-27

  • 0
9-4 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27.

Apps & Taps, 155 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 94/A

Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 100/A

Chick-Fil-A #4683, 420 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A

Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A

El Cerro Reyes, 655 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Golden Corral, 120 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A

Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A

People are also reading…

Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A

Olde Towne Sweets, 107 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A

Panera Bread 4999, 574 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Pasta Amore, 240 W. Broad St., Statesville, 91.50/A

Phils Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 90.50/A

Rice Fun, 690-C Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 98/A

Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90.50/A

Subway #37776, 1247 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 99/A

Taqueria Mi Tierrita, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A

Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant, 3442-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert