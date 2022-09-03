Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 21-27

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27.
Apps & Taps, 155 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 94/A
Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 100/A
Chick-Fil-A #4683, 420 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A
Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
El Cerro Reyes, 655 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Golden Corral, 120 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Olde Towne Sweets, 107 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Panera Bread 4999, 574 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Pasta Amore, 240 W. Broad St., Statesville, 91.50/A
Phils Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 90.50/A
Rice Fun, 690-C Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90.50/A
Subway #37776, 1247 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 99/A
Taqueria Mi Tierrita, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant, 3442-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.