Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 2-8

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 2-8.
Fiesta Patria, 516 North Main St., Troutman, 90/A
Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 95/A
Gunter’s Country Store, 2328 Sandy Springs Rd., Harmony, 95/A
Love’s Travel Stop #497, 229 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, 94/A
Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Dr., Statesville, 97.50/A
Vesuvio’s, 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A
Zaxby’s #1026, 169 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 97/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
