Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 16-22

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 16-22.
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Dr., Statesville, 97.50/A
Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A
China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, 91/A
Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Dr., Statesville, 94.50/A
Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, 94/A
Food Lion #701 Deli/Bakery, 520 North Main St., Troutman, 95.50/A
Food Lion #701 Produce, 520 North Main St., Troutman, 99/A
Hickory Tavern 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Karen’s Kitchen, 1025 Tomlin Mill Rd., Statesville, 95.50/A
Kyjo’s 265-C North Main St., Troutman, 92.50/A
Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 95/A
Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 90.50/A
Randy’s BBQ, 103 North Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A
Randy’s BBQ, 213 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, 97/A
Subway #54340, 1098-G Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, 99/A
Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Rd., Statesville, 96/A
Suppers to You, 328 Davie Ave., Statesville, 96/A
Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 241 South Broad St., Mooresville, 96/A
Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 96/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
