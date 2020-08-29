 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 16-22
8-30 restaurants jpg
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 16-22.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Dr., Statesville, 97.50/A

Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A

China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, 91/A

Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Dr., Statesville, 94.50/A

Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, 94/A

Food Lion #701 Deli/Bakery, 520 North Main St., Troutman, 95.50/A

Food Lion #701 Produce, 520 North Main St., Troutman, 99/A

Hickory Tavern 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Karen’s Kitchen, 1025 Tomlin Mill Rd., Statesville, 95.50/A

Kyjo’s 265-C North Main St., Troutman, 92.50/A

Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 95/A

Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 90.50/A

Randy’s BBQ, 103 North Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A

Randy’s BBQ, 213 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, 97/A

Subway #54340, 1098-G Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, 99/A

Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Rd., Statesville, 96/A

Suppers to You, 328 Davie Ave., Statesville, 96/A

Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 241 South Broad St., Mooresville, 96/A

Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 96/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

